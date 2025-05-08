Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday discussed the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan over the phone as Türkiye warns of regional repercussions.

According to Foreign Ministry sources, the two top diplomats spoke on the latest developments.

India late Tuesday said it launched strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, claiming to target "terrorist infrastructure" at nine sites.

Pakistan said India hit six locations and 26 people were killed and 46 others injured in the strikes and cross-border firing along the Line of Control, the de facto border.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors came in the wake of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links. Pakistan, however, denied that it had anything to do with the killings.

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed it destroyed five Indian fighter aircraft while defending its "territorial integrity," adding that it "reserves the right to respond."