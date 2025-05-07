Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the recent developments between Pakistan and India, particularly highlighting the risk of a full-scale war following an attack carried out by India. The ministry condemned such provocative actions and attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In a written statement released on Wednesday, the ministry emphasized that Türkiye is closely following the escalating situation between the two nations and urged both sides to exercise restraint and avoid unilateral actions.

"Last night's attack carried out by India has raised the risk of an all-out war. We condemn these provocative steps and the attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

The Turkish government also supported Pakistan's call for an investigation into the terrorist attack that took place on April 22.

"We hope necessary measures will be taken to de-escalate the tensions in the region as soon as possible and that mechanisms, including counterterrorism efforts, will be established to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents," the statement concluded.