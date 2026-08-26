Türkiye stepped up regional diplomatic contacts Thursday as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke separately with top diplomats from Egypt and Saudi Arabia amid evolving developments across the region.

"We evaluated the problems that have emerged in implementing the Gaza peace plan and the steps we can take," Fidan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, noting that both ministers were part of his diplomatic contacts on recent regional developments.

The ministers also discussed the latest developments in Syria. Fidan said they reiterated their strong support for efforts to establish peace and stability in Palestine.

The talks also covered the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the latest status of negotiations between countries involved in the dispute.

"As three brotherly countries that want peace and prosperity in our region, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation and coordination in all areas," said Fidan.

Fidan’s calls come less than two weeks after he traveled to Egypt on Aug. 13-14 for talks with Abdelatty and other senior officials aimed at deepening bilateral and regional cooperation. The diplomatic outreach also follows the Aug. 7 signing of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, a collective defense pact under which an armed attack on one of the three countries would be considered an attack on all.