Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in El Alamein on Thursday as part of his visit to Egypt, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Abdelatty, Egypt’s minister of foreign affairs, emigration and Egyptian expatriates, are expected to begin their talks at 5:30 p.m. Türkiye time, according to the sources.

The two ministers are scheduled to hold a joint news conference at 7:30 p.m. following the meeting. The news conference is expected to be broadcast live.

The Joint Planning Group serves as a mechanism for coordinating preparations and bilateral cooperation ahead of meetings of the Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

During his visit, Fidan is also expected to be received by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

The Turkish foreign minister is also scheduled to hold talks with Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy as part of his diplomatic engagements in Egypt.

Relations between Türkiye and Egypt have gained momentum amid increasingly frequent high-level contacts and reciprocal visits, with Fidan and Abdelatty maintaining regular consultations and close coordination on bilateral and regional issues.

Abdelatty visited Türkiye on Nov. 12, 2025, for the first meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group and later attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 17-19, 2026.

Fidan most recently visited Cairo on June 20-21 to attend the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.