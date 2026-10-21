Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls Tuesday with Libya's Government of National Unity Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and eastern-based Libyan National Army Deputy Commander Saddam Haftar following the Libyan parliament's approval of a landmark maritime boundary agreement with Türkiye.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan thanked Dbeibah and Haftar for the adoption by Libya's House of Representatives of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas between Türkiye and Libya.

Libya's House of Representatives approved the maritime jurisdiction agreement with Türkiye on Tuesday, reversing its previous rejection of the deal.

Türkiye and Libya signed the delimitation agreement in November 2019, establishing the boundaries of their respective maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean Sea.

The agreement confirms Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction across the vast Mediterranean and will likely anger Greece, which competes with Türkiye for economic benefits and more maritime rights. The agreement also cements Türkiye’s clout in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Greek Cypriots, Greece and Israel recently stepped up cooperation. The deal was registered by the U.N. in October 2020, but the disagreement between Tobruk-based and Tripoli-based powers prevented the implementation of the delimitation deal. Greece has lobbied Khalifa Haftar against the agreement, claiming that it would infringe its own rights in the Mediterranean maritime zone.

The deal includes provisions for Turkish hydrocarbon exploration within Libya’s territorial waters. In 2022, the two countries signed a hydrocarbon memorandum of understanding, paving the way for Turkish companies to conduct seismic surveys and drilling operations. The agreement took a new turn on June 25, 2025, when the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) signed a memorandum of understanding with Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) for a 2D seismic survey in the Libyan waters. Under the memorandum, the TPAO will conduct surveys in four offshore blocks off the Libyan coast, over an area covering 10,000 kilometers (6,214 miles). The data collected during the surveys will be processed within nine months.

Meanwhile, Fidan on Tuesday also addressed participants and took questions at the European Policy Centre, a Brussels-based think tank, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan spoke at the center during his visit to Brussels for the fourth meeting of the Turkish and Belgian foreign, justice, and interior ministers, the sources added.