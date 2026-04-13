Türkiye intensified diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan holding talks Monday with his Russian and Saudi counterparts, diplomatic sources said.

According to sources from the Foreign Ministry, the discussions focused on initiatives aimed at bringing an end to the conflict and advancing diplomatic solutions.

The calls are part of Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to engage regional and global actors in pursuit of a cease-fire and a lasting resolution.

Earlier on Monday, Fidan warned that Israel may disrupt the cease-fire between the U.S. and Iran. Türkiye has repeatedly emphasized the need to prevent further escalation and to prioritize diplomatic efforts amid rising tensions in the region.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, sparking retaliation from Tehran that has plunged the Middle East into conflict and shaken the global economy.