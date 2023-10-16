Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the release of civilian hostages with Hamas's political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh via phone call Monday, as Türkiye strives to find a way to de-escalate tensions amid the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza because of Israel's indiscriminate bombardment and blockade.

Fidan and Haniyye discussed the latest developments in Palestine and the possibility of the release of civilians, said diplomatic sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.

Earlier on Monday, Fidan also had phone calls with his Russian, Omani and Pakistani counterparts.

Fidan separately discussed developments in Israel and Palestine and Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip as well as the humanitarian situation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi and Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Fidan and Lavrov spoke over the phone and discussed developments in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Turkish diplomatic sources said Monday. Israel's attacks on Gaza were also discussed, the source added.

Fidan held phone calls and made several visits specifically focusing on the conflict since it broke out on Oct. 7. Fidan got in touch with regional actors ranging from Qatar and Saudi Arabia to Egypt, which he visited over the weekend. He also held talks with Palestine's foreign minister, Iran's foreign minister and the U.S. secretary of state and top diplomats from Europe.

Türkiye is among the few vocal opponents of Israel's attacks targeting civilians in the Gaza Strip and urges a two-state solution to permanently end the conflict. It also spearheads efforts for humanitarian aid for Gazans trapped in the enclave amid ongoing conflict, especially after Israel cut off electricity and other vital resources.

The latest conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

Since then the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has risen to 2,750, including 750 children.

In Israel, 1,300 have been killed.

The issue of civilians being held by Hamas has drawn interest, with Turkish officials speaking of a possibly mediating an exchange of detainees between Israel and the Palestinian group.

Some have voiced hope that civilians held by Hamas, who might come in harm's way in an Israeli land operation, might give Tel Aviv reason to postpone such an operation.