Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the necessity of enhancing multilateral cooperation in addressing global crises, as he attended the 27th MIKTA Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The meeting, organized as part of the G20 summit, brought together foreign ministers from Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, and Australia.

During his address, minister Fidan highlighted the critical situations in Gaza and Lebanon, the latest developments in Syria, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the rising humanitarian crises around the world. He stressed the importance of enhanced international collaboration to address these pressing issues.

Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, reiterating the country's call for diplomacy to end the conflict.

"We continue to emphasize the need for diplomacy to end the war. A comprehensive peace process involving both parties must be initiated without delay," he stated.

He continued by saying that Ankara was fully prepared to support negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting and sustainable peace.

Turning his focus to Gaza, Fidan welcomed the temporary relief provided by the cease-fire, which has allowed for the delivery of humanitarian aid. However, he expressed concern over Israel's ongoing restrictions on aid access, stating that such measures hinder efforts to fully alleviate the crisis.

"We hope for progress toward the second phase of the cease-fire and ultimately for concrete steps toward a two-state solution," he added.

Fidan also underscored Türkiye's readiness to respond to humanitarian needs in conflict-affected regions, including Syria and Gaza, while calling for stronger cooperation within the MIKTA framework.

"Together, we have the capacity to address the humanitarian needs in Syria, Gaza, and beyond. Our commitment to strengthening cooperation within MIKTA and deepening bilateral relations with its members remains steadfast," he concluded.