Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasized Türkiye’s support for establishing stability in the Balkans at the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) leaders’ summit in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica.

“The SEECP has an indispensable role in seeking solutions to the region’s problems and Türkiye wholly backs initiatives aiming to provide peace, welfare and stability in the Balkans,” Fidan told a closed-door meeting at the summit on Tuesday, after the participants posed for a group photo.

On behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Fidan also held a series of bilateral meetings in Podgorica.

The SEECP brings together Türkiye, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Greece, Croatia, Moldova and Montenegro.

It represents the shared desire of countries in the region to strengthen intergovernmental cooperation and bring long-term stability to southeastern Europe.

Fidan held a bilateral meeting with Montenegro’s President Jakov Milatovic on the summit’s sidelines.

Separately, he spoke with Bajram Begaj, the president of Albania.

No further information was disclosed about the meetings.

One-on-one talks

On Monday, Fidan also attended the Turkish Chamber of Commerce opening ceremony in Montenegro.

During his speech, he said Türkiye and Montenegro expect to reach a target of $250 million in trade volume by the end of 2023.

“Our economic power is one of the most important elements of our national security and national welfare. As the government, we will always support you and our businessmen in every field,” he added.

Separately, Fidan on Monday met with Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister and Bosniak Party Chair Ervin Ibrahimovic.

The minister congratulated the Bosniak Party for its election success and stressed that Türkiye would continue to support Bosniaks in Montenegro.

He also attended an Eid al-Adha gathering organized by the Islamic Community in Montenegro. He met with Rifat Fejzic, the head of the Islamic Community of Montenegro, a religious organization of Muslims in the Balkan country.

Milatovic was joined by Parliament President Danijela Djurov and Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic at the event on Monday.

Türkiye-Montenegro ties

Türkiye and Montenegro have been NATO allies since 2017 when the latter joined the alliance at a turbulent time in the region and enjoyed diplomatic relations since 2006 once Ankara recognized Montenegro as a state.

In addition to diplomatic and cultural ties, exchanging television shows, high education students and tourists via visa-free travel, the two countries cooperate on economy and military, as well.

In 2018, Türkiye became a major military partner for Montenegro as the sides signed a defense industry deal for arms manufacturing and trade.

They have also backed each other’s candidacies in international organizations like the SEECP and the EU, something officials on both sides have encouraged more of.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic too recently lauded the potential for more improvement in bilateral ties.

“Türkiye plays a key role in Western Balkans,” Abazovic told Daily Sabah last week, attributing the cordiality to Erdoğan’s good relations with regional leaders.

“Erdoğan is someone who can convince the sides to come to the table and find a sustainable solution (to their issues),” Abazovic said in response to a question about Türkiye’s potential role as mediator between Kosovo and Serbia amid tensions rising between two countries.

“I hope (Erdoğan) will keep his focus on the Balkans and provide more peace and stability,” he said.

The prime minister hailed the political ties between his country and Türkiye and said they should “use the good energy we put forward for many decades to provide more economic projects.”