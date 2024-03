Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held bilateral meetings with his counterparts and officials on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit held in Brussels on Thursday.

Fidan met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte before the official opening of the summit, the Foreign Ministry said on X, formerly Twitter.

Fidan also met his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib, Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani and Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the margins of the summit.

The ministry did not share further information.

Addressing the summit hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Belgium, Fidan underscored the critical need for enhanced nuclear safety measures and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to regional denuclearization efforts.

Fidan urged nuclear safety measures and regional denuclearization and expressed concerns over the situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Scheduled for March 21-22, the summit is dedicated solely to nuclear energy, a topic of increasing interest globally due to its potential to decrease fossil fuel consumption and meet the growing demand for low-carbon electricity.