Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with John Bass, the Acting U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in Ankara on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

No further details were provided about the meeting.

Bass, who served as Washington's ambassador to Ankara from 2014 to 2017, was designated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to become the State Department's acting under secretary for political affairs in March. He has been serving as the agency's under secretary for management since 2021.