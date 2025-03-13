Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and the head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın went to Syria's capital Damascus for a working visit, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The Turkish delegation is expected to hold a meeting with interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who signed Syria's constitutional declaration that will be enforced throughout a five-year transitional period.

They are expected to discuss the recent deal signed between the Syrian government and the terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG-dominated SDF forces.

In December, Kalın visited Damascus shortly after anti-regime forces led by al-Sharaa ousted dictator Bashar Assad.

"As Türkiye, we remain determined to fight against terrorism," a Turkish Defense Ministry source said.

"There's no change in our expectations for an end to terrorist activities in Syria, for terrorists to lay down their weapons, and for foreign terrorists to be removed from Syria," the source added.

Türkiye, which has urged Syria’s interim administration to address the YPG’s control over large parts of northern Syria, is closely monitoring the integration of the SDF into the Syrian government.

"We'll see how the agreement is implemented in the field," the Defense Ministry source said. "We will closely follow its positive or negative consequences."