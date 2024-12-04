Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Ukraine and Greece on the margins of a NATO meeting in Brussels.

Fidan and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional issues.

With Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Fidan discussed recently thawed Turkish-Greek relations before posing for a family photo.

Foreign ministers of 32 NATO countries met in Brussels to discuss efforts to provide ammunition and air defenses for Ukraine as it battles Russia. The allies also discussed ways to convince President-elect Donald Trump that it is in his interest to keep up U.S. support for Ukraine.

NATO member Türkiye says it supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and has provided Kyiv with military support.

But the country, a Black Sea neighbor of both Russia and Ukraine, also opposes Western sanctions against Moscow, with which it shares important defense, energy and tourism ties.