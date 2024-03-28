Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received a delegation from the U.S. Armed Service Committee, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received Mike Rogers, Chairman of the Armed Services Committee of the US House of Representatives, Ranking Member Adam Smith, and the accompanying delegation in Ankara,” the ministry wrote on X.

It did not share additional information regarding the meeting.

The delegation is expected to meet Friday with Türkiye’s National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, said security sources.

The meeting is expected to address Türkiye’s national security concerns "at the highest level,” particularly focusing on issues such as counterterrorism and U.S. support for the PKK/YPG terror group.

The two sides are also expected to discuss the F-16 procurement and modernization process awaiting U.S. congressional approval.