Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls with Iranian, Egyptian and U.S. officials to discuss the course of the war and efforts to bring it to an end, diplomatic sources said Friday.

According to sources from the Foreign Ministry, Fidan spoke with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and U.S. officials.

The discussions focused on the latest developments in the conflict and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at halting the war.

Fidan emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to stop the fighting and prevent further escalation, the sources added.

Fidan's talks came as Iran downed a U.S. fighter jet and rejected a 48-hour cease-fire proposal.

Last month, Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt passed messages between Washington and Tehran to facilitate talks.

Türkiye has sought to avoid aligning itself with any side in the conflict, maintaining a careful diplomatic balance as tensions escalate. Ankara has worked to strengthen ties with the United States in recent years, particularly during President Donald Trump’s administration, while also sustaining relatively stable political relations with Iran.

Positioned at the intersection of Europe and Asia and at the heart of a volatile Middle East, Türkiye faces significant challenges in preserving neutrality. Despite this, the government continues to pursue what it describes as a “peace diplomacy” approach, aiming to engage all parties and promote de-escalation without becoming directly involved in the conflict.