Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan strongly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza, calling it “an unacceptable imposition.”

In a statement posted on his X account, Fidan said Trump’s proposal was “absurd” and such discussion was out of the question.

He noted that the Palestinian issue began with the forced exile of Palestinians from their homeland and that the plans to forcibly displace them from Gaza were an unacceptable imposition.

“We oppose any steps that would continue the genocide, forced displacement, and isolation of Palestinians,” Fidan said, adding that Türkiye, would continue to tirelessly defend the rights of Palestinians.

Trump's shock proposal for the U.S. to "take over" Gaza and permanently displace its Palestinian population drew swift condemnation from both American allies and adversaries.

Countries, including Russia, China, Germany, Spain, Ireland and the U.K. said they continued to support the two-state solution that has formed the basis of Washington's policy in the region for decades, which has held that Gaza would be part of a future Palestinian state that includes the occupied West Bank.

Türkiye is a staunch supporter of the resistance movement Hamas and has repeatedly denounced Israel's "genocide" of Palestinians since 2023. Fidan led the country's diplomatic efforts for a resolution to the Palestine-Israel conflict based on a two-state solution, one with an independent State of Palestine.