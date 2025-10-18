Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Syria's top diplomat Asaad al-Shaibani discussed the recent security meeting in a phone call on Friday.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan and al-Shaibani discussed the follow-up of issues addressed during last weekend’s security meeting between officials of the two countries in Ankara.

During a security cooperation meeting in Ankara last week, both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation to protect Syria's gains, Fidan said on NSosyal.

"We do not see Syria’s security as separate from Türkiye's. We will continue to provide all kinds of support to our Syrian brothers on this path," Fidan said following last week's meeting, which was also attended by National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalın, and their Syrian counterparts, including Syrian Foreign Minister Hassan al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and intelligence chief Hussein al-Salame.

Fidan hosted his Syrian counterpart last week. He stated that Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s efforts to combat the Daesh terrorist group, emphasizing the importance of Syria's security to Türkiye's own security. Back then, Fidan underlined that Syria’s security is vital to Türkiye’s stability, stressing that Israel’s aggression toward Syria poses the country’s most serious challenge and that such attacks must be firmly opposed. He noted that the two sides discussed Israel’s “unlawful actions” and evaluated efforts to establish security in southern Syria.