Hakan Fidan on Monday vowed to advance the vision of a national foreign policy as he assumed the post of Foreign Minister from Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

“I will continue our national foreign policy vision for the independence of our state from all kinds of influences and which is based on the sovereignty of our nation’s will,” he said at the ceremony.

“I thank our President for being appointed as foreign minister which requires similar responsibilities after my duty at the national intelligence organization that lasted for 13 years and necessitated heavy responsibility,” Fidan continued.

Fidan elaborated that he and Çavuşoğlu knew each other since their studies at Bilkent University and that both were brought to significant positions thereafter.

Çavuşoğlu, who had been at the post for eight years, thanked his colleagues.

Saying that the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Foreign Ministry have similar working principles and institutional cultures, Çavuşoğlu added: “We protected our state’s and nation’s survival in the most difficult geographies, on the most sensitive issues. We fought together against terror organizations abroad including FETÖ and the PKK.”

Fidan, who served as National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief since 2010, was appointed foreign minister by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after attending the oath-taking and inauguration ceremonies at the parliament and presidential complex in the capital Ankara, respectively.

Foreign ministers worldwide extended congratulations to Fidan on his appointment.

Fidan, 55, was appointed MIT chief by then-prime minister Erdoğan in May 2010. Before his appointment to MIT, Fidan worked in Erdoğan's office as a deputy undersecretary.