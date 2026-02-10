Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed ongoing global developments over the phone, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

During the call, developments related to the West Bank and Gaza and the ongoing talks between Iran and the U.S., as well as the latest situation regarding the Cyprus issue, were discussed, the sources said.

Blending diplomacy, humanitarian action and culture, Türkiye is positioning itself as a key global actor amid rising conflicts and uncertainty. Türkiye has intensified its use of humanitarian diplomacy to position itself as a global peace broker, delivering not only humanitarian and development assistance but also acting on moral and ethical principles across the world during crises, including Syria, Palestine and more.