Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and Ukraine in a phone call on Wednesday.

Fidan and Guterres also talked about the developments regarding the Cyprus issue.

Along with evacuations, Türkiye delivered aid to Lebanon during the first phase of Israeli attacks last month. Ankara also pledged solidarity with Lebanon against the growing Israeli aggression, which, along with mass casualties, drove a large number of people to displacement.

Regarding the Ukraine war, Türkiye, China, Brazil and others have offered to mediate in the conflict or discuss peace proposals, but no progress has been made. While supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, condemning the invasion and providing it with military support, NATO member Türkiye has also opposed Western sanctions on Russia, with which it has important relations in defense, energy and tourism.

Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders who met on Tuesday in New York for informal talks hosted by Guterres agreed to meet again soon for talks that would also include guarantors Türkiye and Greece.

The island of Cyprus was split decades ago in Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power after a coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island, preceded by years of attacks and persecution by Greek Cypriots on Cypriot Turks, who had withdrawn into enclaves for their safety.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) entirely broke away from the south and declared independence in 1983 but is only recognized by Türkiye.

The island has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years. U.N.-backed reunification talks have been in limbo since the last round collapsed at Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in July 2017 between Türkiye, Greece and the U.K.

The Greek Cypriot administration joined the European Union in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a U.N. plan to end the longstanding dispute.

An international embargo against Turkish Cyprus is currently in place in several areas, allowing access to international communications, postal services and transport only through Türkiye.

Turkish Cyprus has been committed to demanding a two-state solution that would ensure international recognition and equal sovereignty and status, something the Greek Cypriots reject out of hand.

Greek Cypriots want reunification that would provide for a federation, which the Turkish side says is now impossible.