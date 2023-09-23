Armenia should seize the opportunity to ensure stability in Karabakh following Azerbaijan’s counterterrorism operation, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, reiterating Türkiye’s support for Baku.

Speaking to reporters at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York, Fidan said Azerbaijan launched the operation to ensure the security of its citizens in the Karabakh region. He noted that Ankara reiterated once again that it stands beside Azerbaijan.

“The latest operation has opened a new door for stability in the Southern Caucasus,” Fidan said, adding that Armenia should use the opportunity.

He noted that Azerbaijan had no other option but to launch the operation in the face of threats by Armenian separatists in the region.

Fidan also told reporters that he held fruitful discussions with his counterparts from across the world.

He held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday. The details of the discussions have not been revealed.

Touching upon the U.N. Security Council reform issue, Fidan said it has become necessary to reform the global institution’s top body with veto power.

Regarding his meeting with U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Friday, Fidan said they mostly focused on the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the Karabakh operation.

Also, Fidan attended the Astana Platform Foreign Ministers Meeting in New York on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry wrote on X that Fidan attended the meeting and posted a picture of him alongside Iran’s Foreign Minister Huseyin Emir Abdullahiyan and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Fidan also received his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, at the Turkish House.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, who is in New York for the 78th U.N. General Assembly, previously discussed with representatives and counterparts from different countries.