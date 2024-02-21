Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on G-20 members to adopt a "more active" role to push for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and a two-state solution, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Fidan attended a session on The Role of G-20 in Ongoing International Tensions at the G-20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brazil, where he said the "brutality in Gaza should be stopped as soon as possible."

He encouraged the international community and the G-20 to support a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, said sources.

Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Fidan said Ankara hopes Russia and Ukraine will resort to diplomacy to reach a solution, as Feb. 24, which will mark the third year of the war, approaches. He added that Türkiye will continue to maintain initiatives in that regard.

Moreover, the minister said the international community is facing many challenges brought on by technologies such as global inequality and injustice, economic vulnerabilities, environmental problems and artificial intelligence.

He emphasized the importance of global diplomacy and the G-20 developing joint initiatives in all crisis areas, according to sources.

Fidan invited all parties to work for global peace and security under the theme, "Highlighting Diplomacy in Preventing Crises" of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, to be held March 1 - 3.

Fidan meets Egyptian counterpart Shoukry

Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry met on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Brazil on Wednesday.

Fidan and Shoukry discussed the steps to further improve the bilateral relations under a joint declaration signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent visit to Egypt, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

FM Fidan and Egyptian counterpart Shoukry, Feb. 21, 2024. (IHA Photo)

The ministers also exchanged views on the situation in the Gaza Strip, and the measures to be taken to deliver more humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The sources said regional issues, including the process in Libya, were also on the agenda.

Shoukry will also attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to be held on March 1-3. He is expected to participate in the Gaza Panel at the forum, which will be held with the participation of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Arab League Contact Group members.

Fidan is in Rio de Janeiro for the two-day G-20 foreign ministers meeting hosted by the term president in Brazil.

He is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with selected foreign ministers on the sidelines of the meeting and participate in the 25th meeting of MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, Australia) foreign ministers.

Türkiye has been a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause and continues diplomatic and legal efforts to resolve the conflict. A group of its top jurists brought a case against the Israeli administration over the Gaza atrocities to the International Criminal Court (ICC) last November, while Turkish state institutions and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) have been working to deliver humanitarian aid in coordination with Egypt.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, and the ensuing bombardment has killed at least 29,092 Palestinians and injured about 69,028. It has also displaced 85% of the territory's population, destroyed or damaged 60% of its infrastructure, and caused acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.