Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call to discuss the ongoing cease-fire in Gaza, Foreign Ministry sources said Thursday.

Fidan and Rubio discussed steps to maintain the cease-fire in the war-torn Palestinian territory and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

They also reviewed the implementation of the Declaration of Intent signed this Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

In addition, Fidan and Rubio exchanged views on developments in Syria, negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

As the leader of one of the key countries contributing to peace and the reaching of a cease-fire in Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the Sharm el-Sheikh declaration, pledging to uphold the cease-fire. He said that Türkiye is using every possible means to prevent Israel from committing another genocide in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.