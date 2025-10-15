Türkiye will use every possible means to prevent Israel from committing another genocide in Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday, vowing continued support for the Palestinian cause.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye’s firm stance against what he described as Israel's crimes against humanity.

“We are using all means of pressure against Israel to ensure we never return to the days of genocide,” the president said.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing support for the Palestinian resistance, Erdoğan said the nation has always defended the Palestinian cause in the international sphere and will continue to stand with Gaza. “

"We have never labeled the sons of Gaza who defend their homeland as terrorists,” he added, referring to Western narratives portraying Palestinian resistance movements as extremist.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was "satisfied with the cease-fire," adding that although fragile, a climate of security has begun to take hold in Gaza and "for the first time in two years the faces of Gazan children are smiling."

He acknowledged Israel's poor record but said Gazans still want to be hopeful: "Despite this reality, Gazans want to be hopeful."

Erdoğan vowed Türkiye would monitor the implementation of the cease-fire agreement and stand by the declaration "to the end," pledging that Türkiye's struggle would not slow until an independent Palestinian state is established.

Erdoğan’s comments come as tensions remain high in Gaza despite recent cease-fire efforts. Türkiye has played an active role in reaching the latest cease-fire agreement, humanitarian diplomacy and has repeatedly called for an end to Israeli aggression while providing aid to civilians in the enclave.