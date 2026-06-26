Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that Türkiye will remain actively engaged in efforts to resolve tensions between the United States and Iran, while warning that Israeli provocations risk undermining the diplomatic process.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Canadian Foreign Minister, Anita Anand, Fidan stressed that ensuring uninterrupted and permanent freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is essential.

He urged the international community to remain vigilant against any Israeli actions that could jeopardize regional stability.

Reiterating Ankara's support for diplomacy, he said Türkiye wants the conflict to end as soon as possible through dialogue and on the basis of international law.

Regarding the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara next month, Fidan said preparations are continuing at full pace, describing the gathering as a "historic" meeting.