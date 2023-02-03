The mass closure of European consulates in Istanbul under the pretext of security concerns is intentional, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Friday.

“We think that these explanations and closures are on purpose,” Çavuşoğlu said during a joint news conference with his Argentinian counterpart Santiago Cafiero in Istanbul.

Countries should notify Türkiye if there is a terrorist threat, Çavuşoğlu underlined, adding they are not sharing concrete information or documents with Ankara.

The United States and several European nations have advised citizens not to attend mass events and avoid tourist hot spots because of a heightened terror threat.

At least seven European countries have temporarily closed their Istanbul consulates to the general public as a precaution.

The U.S. Consulate remains open because it is far removed from the city center and less vulnerable to an attack.

The security warnings came during a spike in diplomatic tensions linked to Türkiye's spat with Sweden and Finland to join the U.S.-led NATO defense bloc.

These have been exacerbated by protests at which an anti-Islamic extremist burned copies of the Quran outside Ankara's embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen last month.

Turkish officials have voiced growing frustration with Western security alerts.

Turkish police acted on the intelligence of one unnamed Western power and made several arrests earlier this week but found no weapons.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Thursday condemned the Western closures as an attempt to meddle in Türkiye's May 14 presidential and parliamentary election campaign.

He and other officials suggested that the Western powers had issued the security warnings to pressure Türkiye to tone down its criticism of the Quran protests and resolve the NATO dispute.

"They are waging a psychological war against Türkiye. They are trying to destabilize Türkiye," Soylu told NTV television.

The chief spokesperson for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's ruling party accused the West of making "irresponsible statements."

"Some embassies and consulates are making statements to raise concerns about our country's security conditions. Such irresponsible behavior is unacceptable," party spokesperson Ömer Celik tweeted.