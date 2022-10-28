Israel sees Türkiye as a global actor with which it can develop relations in terms of economy, defense and ensuring the stability of the entire region, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said late Thursday.

Speaking to Turkish journalists at Ankara Esenboğa Airport at the end of his visit to Türkiye, Gantz noted that Ankara and Tel Aviv have gone through many security-related challenges and said: "The re-establishment of defense ties between our countries has contributed to security and the stability of the Middle East, adding to the positive trends that we already see as a result of the Abraham Accords," referring to normalization deals between Israel and several Arab states since fall 2020.

Türkiye and Israel have been taking steps to normalize the strained relations for the past two years, and in August, the countries agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Gantz's visit to Türkiye is significant as it was the first by an Israeli defense minister in over a decade. His one-day trip to the powerful NATO member came two months after Israel and Türkiye renewed diplomatic ties.

Gantz heralded a new era in his country's overt security ties with Türkiye after a decadelong rupture, marked by the whirlwind visit to Ankara.

"For over a decade there were no formal security ties," Gantz said, following meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

"Today we're changing that, in a responsible and gradual process that serves Israel's interests".

Türkiye and Israel are two countries "with rich historical backgrounds and promising futures," said Israel's defense minister, adding that his country views Türkiye as "an important global actor."

Gantz expressed his satisfaction over his visit to Türkiye, thanking Erdoğan and Akar for the "warm welcome" he received.

Türkiye and Israel "manage many security challenges," he noted.

Saying that Israel and Türkiye have a "shared interest to maintain stability and security, and to ensure prosperity in the region," Gantz argued that this also "requires a joint effort to fight terrorism."

"In this regard, I would like to thank President Erdoğan, Minister Akar and the security agencies involved for the life-saving cooperation in tackling terrorist threats against Israeli citizens in the local Jewish community," he added, referring to an incident this June, when 10 Iranian suspects who were plotting attacks on Israeli tourists in Istanbul were taken into custody by Turkish intelligence and police teams.

Emphasizing that cooperation between Türkiye and Israel "is critical for both countries," Gantz said he has instructed his team to "begin the procedure required to reestablish working relations."

"We will progress our ties in a steady manner and maintain an open dialogue. Israel views the Republic of Türkiye as an important global actor, with a great potential to expand our ties in the economic fields and now also in the defense area, and to make any possible effort to ensure and promote stability in the entire region," he said.

Asked about challenges in bilateral ties, Gantz said the two countries still have "some different approaches" on some issues.

"Unfortunately, during the last decade, our relations were still formally active but not too flourishing, mainly on the backgrounds of disputes on the Palestinian issue," he said, adding that his country is worried about its security needs.

"But also with the Palestinian (issue), we do understand the need and the support Palestinians would like to get, definitely on the economic and humanitarian issue," he added.

Saying that Türkiye and Israel will figure out ways to overcome such differences while "re-promoting" bilateral ties, Gantz also stressed that it is important to remember the developments that took place in the Middle East over the last decade.

On the more than decade-long Syrian civil war, he said the issue may be in the "same geographical place, but it is definitely not the same geopolitical place."

Gantz also described his visit to Türkiye as the first "state-level security meeting which opens the gate and shows directions for potential cooperation in the future."

Adding that they did not discuss specific defense projects, Gantz said joint defense industry projects may be addressed in future talks.

With elections nearing in Israel, Gantz expressed hope that this will be the last election in Israel for a while and that it will lead to the formation of a stable government.

"From my perspective, regardless of what government will happen in Israel, their bilateral challenges and interests will still be the same," he said.

Türkiye in 1949 became the first Muslim-majority nation to recognize Israel. Bilateral relations began to fray in 2008, following an Israeli military operation in Gaza.

Relations then froze in 2010 after the deaths of 10 civilians following an Israeli raid on the Turkish Mavi Marmara ship, part of a flotilla trying to breach a blockade by carrying aid into the Gaza enclave.

A brief reconciliation lasted from 2016 until 2018, when Türkiye withdrew its ambassador and expelled Israel's over the killing of Palestinians during a conflict with Gaza.

Following months of diplomatic warming, Israel and Türkiye announced on Aug. 17 the full restoration of relations and the return of ambassadors to both countries.

Earlier this year, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Ankara as part of his first visit to Türkiye by an Israeli leader since 2008.

Addressing the presence of the Palestinian movement Hamas on Turkish soil, Gantz said that "the issue came up on our talks" and that Israel was constantly engaged with Turkish security organizations.

"This is the first strategic security meeting after many years, you can't take too big a bite out of what you bring into one meeting," he said.

Gantz said he believed "a lot more can be done together in order to reduce the influence of those who destabilize our regions, by supporting or conducting terrorism against innocent civilians."

"This also applies to the Palestinian arena," the Israeli minister said.

Gantz also met with Erdoğan, with whom he discussed "strategic issues and reiterated their commitment to promoting stability, prosperity and security in the Middle East and East-Med Regions," a statement from Gantz's office said.

The visit came less than a week before a general Israeli election, the fifth in less than four years, with Gantz hoping to see his centrist National Unity faction remain a central player in a future coalition. Gantz is running for prime minister in next week's Israeli election.