At a restaurant in the Turkish capital Ankara, the Presidency's Communications Directorate hosted international journalists who will cover this week's NATO summit. The event was part of Türkiye's gastrodiplomacy efforts expanded in recent years. Burhanettin Duran, head of the directorate, explained the nation’s strategic use of its culinary heritage to foster global understanding ahead of the July 7-8 NATO summit.

"Sometimes, a shared meal on a table can say what pages of documents cannot,” Duran said at the dinner. He emphasized that the personal nature of sharing food often facilitates deeper mutual understanding than formal diplomacy. Duran detailed the program titled "Türkiye's Gastrodiplomacy Model: The Heritage Table," characterizing cuisine as one of the "most direct, most sincere, and most enduring expressions of soft power.”

Duran elaborated on the cultural philosophy of the Turkish dining table, describing it as a circle where everyone sits at an equal distance, free from hierarchy. He highlighted the local expression "the bond of shared bread and salt" to illustrate the deep connection formed between those who eat together. "A cup of coffee is remembered for 40 years,” Duran remarked, citing a traditional proverb to underscore how simple hospitality can create lifelong friendships. He noted that Gaziantep, Hatay, and Afyonkarahisar are recognized members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy, reflecting the richness of the country’s heritage.

Duran credited the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan for enhancing the international visibility of the nation's food through initiatives such as the Turkish Cuisine Week. He explained that Turkish cuisine is presented alongside universal values, including sustainability, "zero waste," and the protection of local production.

International journalists covering the NATO summit praised Türkiye’s gastrodiplomacy while highlighting the nation's pivotal role in regional security and alliance cohesion. Iris Tao from American media said she was impressed by Duran's emphasis on the power of food to unite different cultures and the idea that sharing a meal is more powerful than diplomatic documents. The journalist, who said it was her first time in Türkiye, described the food as "very tasty." Camelia Dontu from Romanian media highlighted the beauty of Türkiye and noted that its hospitality could be inspiring for the rest. Dontu said the Russia-Ukraine war is taking place near her country, and that she considers the summit important in this context and in terms of defense discussions. Peter Ernstved Rasmussen from Danish media said he had been to Türkiye before and found Turkish food "fantastic." He characterized Türkiye as "the bridge to the East," emphasizing the necessity to "maintain the good relationship between East and West." Rasmussen said a key priority for the summit is to ensure the U.S. "will confirm its commitment to the alliance." Daniel Tkiie from Ukrainian media said the message of "sharing bread" helps "improve relations" between societies. He said he was a fan of Turkish food, and described the event as wonderful. He expressed hope for "strong unity" regarding support for Kyiv, and highlighted Türkiye’s "unique position" to serve as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia.