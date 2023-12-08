The conflict in Gaza is not a mere war; it goes beyond the concept of mutual fighting governed by the rules of war, according to the Turkish Parliament speaker.

"We are going through a time when a state, with the power it receives from some countries that support it, subjects women, children, the elderly and young people to genocide," Numan Kurtulmuş said Thursday while hosting his Montenegrin counterpart Andrija Mandic at Parliament for talks between their delegations.

The pair chaired a meeting between their delegations.

Kurtulmuş decried the silence of world states to Israeli attacks in Gaza; however, it is "promising" to see widespread public support for Palestinians, referring to protests worldwide, particularly in Western states.

"U.N. Secretary-General Guterres's using his authority to call the U.N. Security Council to duty should be seen as one of the last cries and screams on behalf of humanity," he added.

On Wednesday, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the U.N. Charter for the first time since he became the organization's top official in 2017, as he urged the Security Council to act on the war in Gaza.

Guterres said in a letter to the council: "I urge the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. I reiterate my appeal for a humanitarian cease-fire to be declared. This is urgent."

Kurtulmuş said Guterres' call for the U.N. Security Council is a "crucial plea" for humanity.

The absence of an international mechanism and unconditional support from certain Western countries, notably the U.S., contributes to the Gaza crisis, he added.

Potential with Montenegro

Kurtulmuş congratulated Mandic for assuming the post of parliament speaker and highlighted the significance of his first visit abroad being to Türkiye.

He said 250,000 people of Montenegrin descent live in Türkiye, adding: "We see that these people form a good bridge between Türkiye and Montenegro. That is why we attach special importance to this visit."

On bilateral ties with Montenegro, the Turkish Parliament speaker stressed the potential to boost trade, cultural and defense relations.

He expressed pleasure for Türkiye's Yunus Emre Institute offering Turkish lessons at the Montenegrin Parliament, saying that it will positively impact bilateral ties.

Kurtulmuş also said ensuring trust and stability in the turbulent Balkans is Türkiye's top priority. Having mutual dialogue and strengthened friendly relations is important to reduce potential regional tensions.

On his part, Mandic emphasized their commitment to enhancing economic ties and parliamentary relations with Ankara.

The Montenegrin delegation also visited the site bombed during the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.