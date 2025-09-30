A meeting to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan with Türkiye and Hamas will be held later on Tuesday, Qatar said.

"The (Hamas) negotiating delegation promised to study it responsibly," Majed al-Ansari, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told a press conference.

He added: "There will also be another meeting today, also attended by the Turkish side, with the negotiating delegation."

Meanwhile, Turkish media reported that National Intelligence Organization (MIT) director Ibrahim Kalın left for Qatar.

On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end Israel's war on Gaza during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The plan calls for the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, complete disarmament of Hamas, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the formation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to govern the enclave.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.