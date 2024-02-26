Türkiye is gradually rising in international diplomacy, according to an international index.

Türkiye’s foreign initiatives in Africa and the Middle East have borne fruit, raising the nation’s diplomatic power to third globally, just behind heavyweights China and the U.S., according to the 2024 Global Diplomacy Index by the Lowy Institute of Australia. The institute said in the index published on Sunday that as a "rising” middle power nation, Türkiye has 'rapidly expanded' its diplomatic networks in a 'more multipolar world.'”

The report visualizes the diplomatic networks of 66 countries and territories in Asia, the Group of 20 and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Türkiye has 252 diplomatic missions spread across the globe just behind China and the U.S., which have 274 and 271, respectively, it said.

"Among the various forms of national power – economic, military and technological – diplomacy has been one of the most undercounted, and thus often overlooked, levers of influence,” said the report.

Türkiye has risen "rapidly to become the third-largest diplomatic player in the world in 2023, overtaking traditional diplomatic heavyweights Japan and France.”

Operating 252 posts, Ankara has steadily expanded its network, adding 24 posts since 2017 and 11 posts since the last edition of this Index in 2021, the data released shows.

"Many of Türkiye’s new posts have been in the Middle East and Africa, reflecting a diplomatic push in regions of interest to Ankara,” it added.

However, "Türkiye’s network remains highly Eurocentric with 102 (40%) of its total overseas posts in that region alone, shadowing the sizeable ethnic Turkish diaspora in the Eurozone,” it said.

To strengthen its bilateral as well as multilateral relations with nations across Asia, Ankara has launched the Asia Anew Initiative.

While Ankara maintains a diplomatic presence in Australia and New Zealand, Türkiye is "not represented in the Pacific and has a limited footprint in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean Region,” it added.

Lowy Institute noted that the continued deepening and expansion of diplomatic footprints of the nations "reflect that, despite the ease of online connectivity, governments the world over continue to invest in face-to-face diplomacy and an on-the-ground presence.”

"Great power rivalry is as prevalent in diplomacy as in other fields, with the United States and China dominating the rankings,” it said.

"Issues such as Russia’s war in Ukraine or economic challenges in South Africa and Argentina have also led to declines in some countries’ networks,” it added.

"Other countries have thinned their presence in particular regions as priorities change, while geopolitical competition has propelled the Pacific and Asia into focus,” said the report. It noted the impact of Ukraine's war on Russia, which closed 14 of its posts abroad since February 2022, "largely as a result of deteriorating ties or diplomatic expulsions.”