Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said Tuesday that global institutions are growing increasingly dysfunctional as the world enters a period of heightened uncertainty driven by shifting power balances.

Speaking to ambassadors in Ankara, Kurtulmuş said rapid global changes are reshaping international relations, with multipolarity rising alongside simultaneous trends of globalization and regionalization.

As a country "aspiring to be a regional power and global actor,” he said Türkiye must shape its policies according to the demands of this new era.

Kurtulmuş said rapid advances in high technology, climate change, food security, energy, and transportation connectivity are creating new tensions while also opening fresh opportunities.

Describing the current period as the "threshold of a new era,” he said Türkiye closely monitors these developments and seeks to act proactively.

Principles of Turkish foreign policy

He said Turkish foreign policy is "principled, determined and rejects indifference in the face of global crises.”

Türkiye aims to help build a world based on peace, stability and security, an approach that guides Ankara’s stance on regional conflicts, he said.

Referring to Ukraine, the Caucasus and Gaza, Kurtulmuş said Türkiye remains committed to principled negotiations, humanitarian diplomacy and consistent positions.

He reiterated Türkiye’s strong support for Palestinians and African nations, highlighting leader-level diplomacy, embodied by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as a key strength of Turkish foreign policy.

Türkiye pursues an independent and multidimensional foreign policy based on what he described as the "Türkiye axis,” rather than aligning exclusively with either the East or the West, Kurtulmuş said.

Conscience is also a central compass of Turkish diplomacy, he added, arguing that foreign policy cannot be based solely on calculations.

In this context, he said Türkiye has taken a leading role in advocating for Gaza and mobilizing global awareness against injustice and crimes against humanity.

Kurtulmuş also stressed the growing importance of cultural and parliamentary diplomacy, saying Türkiye actively uses these tools worldwide to strengthen ties, explain its positions and build lasting partnerships.

Another guiding principle, he said, is the "spirit of the times,” stressing that Ankara seeks to balance calm decision-making with speed and adaptability.