Türkiye marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Saturday, emphasizing its unwavering backing for Palestinian rights and their struggle for freedom.

"We will continue our efforts with the same determination to establish a just and lasting peace where our Palestinian brothers and sisters can live in freedom and prosperity," said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Ankara has provided the strongest support to date for the protection of Palestinian rights, Fidan said, stressing that the implementation of the two-state solution is critical to long-term peace in the region.

Separately, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also said on NSosyal: "The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People signifies being a voice for the oppressed, standing on the side of justice, and upholding humanity's shared conscience.

"The occupation and oppression that have persisted for years in the Palestinian territories are a test not only for one people, but for all of humanity."

Despite immense pressure, the Palestinians have stood firm "with dignity" and have emerged as a powerful symbol of resistance, justice, and human dignity, Duran stated.

Türkiye views the Palestinian cause not simply as a regional matter, but as an issue that speaks to the conscience of all humanity, he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has "raised the strongest voice against the injustice unfolding before the eyes of the world, he underlined.

By stating that "the world is bigger than five," Erdoğan has challenged the double standards of an international system that has failed to defend the rights of the Palestinians, Duran highlighted.

Ankara's support to Palestine through humanitarian aid and diplomatic actions continues, he said.

Protecting the basic rights of our brothers and sisters in Gaza, the West Bank, and Al-Quds is both a legal and moral obligation for all humanity, Duran noted.

Türkiye believes that oppression cannot last forever and that justice will prevail, the communications director underscored.

The courage of the Palestinian people is a ray of hope, guiding the path toward freedom, dignity, and peace, he stated, reiterating that Ankara will not abandon them.

"Until an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, with Al-Quds as its capital, is established, Türkiye will remain the strongest advocate of the Palestinian cause.

"The future of Palestine will be free, and the future of Al-Quds will be bright," he added.

Observed annually on Nov. 29, the day highlights Palestinian aspirations for peace, justice, and self-determination.

It was established by the U.N. in 1977, three decades after U.N. General Assembly resolution 181, which proposed the partition of Palestine into Jewish and Arab states, underscoring the enduring quest for resolution between the two sides.