Palestinian resistance group Hamas welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks calling them a liberation movement.

In a written statement shortly before Erdoğan’s remarks at a parliamentary group meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara on Wednesday, Hamas said they were proud of Erdoğan’s words.

The statement noted that Hamas values Erdoğan’s dignified stance on the struggle for Palestinian people’s freedom and liberation of their homeland and that they are proud to hear and appreciate Erdoğan’s praise.

“The brave statements of President Erdoğan and his dignified stance materialize the historical and genuine position of the brotherly Turkish people,” the Hamas statement said, adding that the Palestinian people will memorize his words.

Erdoğan has harshly criticized Israel and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of committing a "massacre” since the latter launched a deadly military offensive on Gaza after an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Comparing Hamas’ struggle to the Turkish War of Independence 100 years ago, Erdoğan said, “We are well aware of the cost of saying this but the world must know the truth.”

Stressing that no one can question Türkiye's sensitivity to the Palestinian issue, Erdoğan said that the Palestinian cause gave his life new meaning.

“I will fight for the Palestinian cause and be the voice of oppressed Palestinian people even if I am left alone,” he declared.

Erdoğan’s government maintains links with Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. Unlike some European countries and the United States, Türkiye does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

“We are the only ones who have been brave enough to call Hamas a liberation movement,” the president added. “Despite those who try to pander to Israel by classifying Hamas as terrorists, Türkiye will continue defending Palestine’s struggle for independence at every turn.”

Erdoğan also said he would host Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh this Saturday in Istanbul to discuss “a number of issues.”

Ankara has been in touch with Hamas over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, Israel’s lawless attacks, a cease-fire and hostage release discussions. It has also sent its condolences to Haniyeh after he lost three of his sons and some of his grandchildren while visiting relatives at a refugee camp in Gaza last week.

Nearly 33,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza and nearly 76,500 have been injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Türkiye recently announced a series of restrictions on exports to Israel and said they would continue until Tel Aviv lets humanitarian aid in the blockaded enclave.