The international community must raise their voice in the face of the genocide Israel carries out in Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday, describing Tel Aviv’s actions as “state terrorism.”

“If this is not barbarism, what is it?” Erdoğan asked, mentioning the number of civilians and journalists Israel has killed.

Highlighting diplomacy

“We declare once again that we prefer dialogue over conflicts, and common sense and global conscience over polarization,” Erdoğan said.

“As humanity engages in new technological moves one after the other, the international system has failed to display the same success in keeping up. Terrorism, racism, Islamophobia, anti-refugee sentiment is increasing. We witness that the international community is falling short of answering these challenges.

We must highlight diplomacy further in this atmosphere, the president said. “The world is bigger than five, because humanity is bigger than five. Türkiye with its experience, cultural and historical richness, is one of the country’s that can give this message to the world most suitably.”

Indicating that Türkiye is situated in a difficult geography, Erdoğan said: “We are not only residents of this geography but its owners.”

“The Antalya Diplomacy Forum brings together north and south, east and west, diplomats and academicians. Based on values such as polyphony and inclusivity, the forum has become an internationally respected platform and is filling an important gap globally, Fidan said during his speech.

“With geopolitical and ideological divisions, the tendency of forming blocs is increasing, unfortunately, the arms race has started again. In this environment, the weakening of multilateral organizations, and the difficulty of coordination on global issues are the most important tests.”

Underlining Türkiye’s role in ensuring stability in the region, Fidan highlighted that solutions to the problems of the region must come through cooperation of the region’s countries instead of from outside.

Our region must be a geography of mutual assistance instead of rivalry, he added.

“Türkiye is in the heart of crises but in the center of solutions,” the top diplomat said further.

The ADF, held under the theme Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World, brings together leaders, diplomats, and policymakers from across the globe and will continue till Sunday.

Erdoğan met on the same day with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Kosovo, and Libya on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Erdoğan held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic, Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh during the annual event.