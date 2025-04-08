Israeli airstrikes killed at least 58 more Palestinians in Gaza, the Health Ministry said Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 50,810.

A ministry statement said that 213 more injured people were also transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 115,688 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Earlier, Gaza's civil defense agency confirmed Israeli overnight strikes killed at least 19 people across the Palestinian territory.

Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that "19 civilians, including several children, were martyred" and dozens more wounded in the latest Israeli raids.

Five children and four adults were killed in a strike that hit a home in the central city of Deir el-Balah, while two separate pre-dawn attacks on Gaza City and Beit Lahia in the north left a total of 10 people dead, Bassal said.

Israel resumed intense strikes on the Gaza Strip on March 18, ending a two-month cease-fire with Hamas. Efforts to restore the truce have so far failed.

According to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory, at least 1,449 Palestinians have been killed and over 3,600 others injured in the renewed Israeli war crimes.

Hamas' October 2023 incursion of southern Israel that triggered the war caused 1,218 deaths, according to official Israeli figures.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.