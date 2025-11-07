Türkiye’s National Intelligence Academy (MIA) released a comprehensive report analyzing the country’s evolving partnership with Somalia over the past 15 years, describing it as a "multi-dimensional model of cooperation."

The 111-page report, titled "Türkiye-Somali Relations: A Multi-Dimensional Partnership Model," opens with a foreword by the head of the MIA, Talha Köse, and includes extensive analysis supported by charts, graphics and photographs. The study, divided into eight chapters and a conclusion, examines Somalia’s political and economic landscape, the historical foundations of bilateral ties rooted in the Ottoman legacy and key milestones in diplomatic engagement.

As the report states, Türkiye’s deep involvement began with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s landmark visit to Mogadishu in 2011, which transformed relations from humanitarian assistance into a strategic partnership in various fields, including defense, energy, health and education.

Through the TÜRKSOM Military Training Base, which has been conducting training since 2017, thousands of Somali soldiers have received training to contribute to the country's security and stability. Türkiye’s military advisory support, intelligence sharing, and equipment assistance have directly strengthened Somalia’s sovereignty.

On the other hand, beginning in 2012 under bilateral cooperation and security agreements, Türkiye’s Police Academy and the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy have also accepted undergraduate and graduate students from Somalia.

In 2024, under a new framework agreement, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) began oil and gas exploration in three offshore blocks, while hybrid solar-diesel microgrid projects are being developed with Turkish technical support to improve Somalia’s energy security. A 2018 memorandum of understanding also granted Turkish vessels legal fishing rights in Somali waters, turning the maritime domain into a “blue economy” cooperation area.

Development agencies, including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and the Türkiye Maarif Foundation coordinated efforts in health care, education and infrastructure, highlighted by the Erdoğan Education and Research Hospital and the reconstruction of Mogadishu’s airport and Parliament.

The report also credits Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts, particularly the "Ankara Declaration," for resolving the Ethiopia-Somaliland crisis earlier this year, underscoring Ankara’s role as a stabilizing regional actor.

The Ankara Declaration was the result of talks mediated by Türkiye under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland in January 2024. However, Türkiye’s role in strengthening the dialogue between the two African countries has created a conducive environment and resulted in long-term peace in the region.