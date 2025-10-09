The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have continued training exercises for Somali soldiers since 2017 at the TURKSOM military base to contribute to the African country's security and stability.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), Türkiye decided to establish the Somali Turkish Task Force Command (STGK) with the Framework Agreement between Ankara and Mogadishu in 2010, the Military Training Cooperation Agreement in 2012, the Turkish Task Force Protocol in 2014 and the Resolution of the Turkish Task Force Council of Ministers in 2015 and officially became operational on Sept. 30, 2017.

Turkish forces contribute to activities such as organization, education, military infrastructure, improvement in logistics systems and support, as well as assistance to education.

In the Military School Command, students are offered practical training and internship opportunities in addition to military, academic, basic and combat physical education.

Türkiye, a NATO member, maintains close ties with Somalia, serving as the country’s primary economic partner, particularly in construction, education and health sectors, as well as in military cooperation.

Türkiye also operates its largest overseas military base and training facility in Somalia, where it has reportedly trained more than 5,000 Somali security personnel. Additionally, Somali soldiers receive military training in Türkiye.

While supporting the establishment and development of the Somali national army through TURKSOM, local consultation is given by the presidency, the Defense Ministry, the chief of general staff and the forces commanders.

The "Eagle" Brigades trained and equipped by Türkiye and the Special Forces Battalions trained and equipped within the Special Forces Command, as well as the "Danab" Brigade trained by the U.S. and the Special Forces Battalion trained by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from other allies, are operating in the operational area.

The units trained by Türkiye carry out operations to reestablish state authority, especially in the Galguduud and Hirshebelle regions, since 2023.

Besides Türkiye, the U.N., the U.S., the UAE, the Africa Command, the U.K., the African Union Stabilization Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), European Union Training Mission (EUTM) and several nongovernmental organizations operate in Somalia.

AUSSOM, which consists of military units from Uganda, Burundhi, Ethiopia, Kenya and Djibouti, continues its operations against al-Shabab with 11,467 soldiers as of September 2025.