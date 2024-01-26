Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Thursday called for enhanced unity among Islamic countries to strengthen the humanitarian front for Palestine.

Kurtulmuş received Hayef Al Mutairi, chair of the Kuwait-Türkiye Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of Kuwait's National Assembly, and the accompanying delegation in the capital Ankara.

Kurtulmuş said the Turkish and Kuwaiti people are friendly and highlighted the fraternal ties between the two nations.

He appreciated increased contacts between the friendship groups of both Parliaments to enhance bilateral ties.

He stressed the need for urgent aid delivery to Gaza, where Israeli attacks since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion has killed nearly 26,000 people, and to achieve a cease-fire.

Kurtulmuş also conveyed his condolences on the passing of the late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, and expressed hope for improved relations with the formation of the new government in the Gulf country.

He stressed the importance of increasing, developing and strengthening relations in all areas between Türkiye's Parliament and the Kuwaiti National Assembly.

Al Mutairi, for his part, expressed his appreciation for Türkiye's political stance on the Palestinian cause. He expressed the desire for increased cooperation among Islamic countries, highlighting the importance of relations with Türkiye in various fields, including the economy, and hoped to see more Turkish investors in Kuwait.

The Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson Fuat Oktay also met the Kuwaiti delegation.

Since the beginning of the conflict in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, Ankara has devoted a significant part of its efforts to stopping Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave and achieving lasting peace.

Emphasizing the necessity of a cease-fire and two-state solution in his bilateral meetings, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan drew attention to his international initiatives with counterparts in the Contact Group, formed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League.

The group, made up of officials from Türkiye, Palestine, Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, aims to mobilize the international community by initiating the solution process as soon as possible and stopping the bloodshed in Gaza.

Fidan also raised Türkiye’s proposal for a guarantor system to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.