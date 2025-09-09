Türkiye's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel's attack on Qatar's capital Doha, saying that it proves Tel Aviv has adopted expansionism and terrorism as state policy.

“The targeting of the Hamas negotiating team while cease-fire talks continue shows that Israel’s aim is not to reach peace but to sustain the war,” the statement said.

Ankara added that with the strike, Qatar — a key mediator in the truce talks — has now been added to the list of countries targeted by Israel in the region. “This is clear evidence that Israel has adopted expansionism and terrorism as a state policy,” it said.

Reaffirming solidarity with Doha, Türkiye said it stands by Qatar “in the face of this vile attack against its sovereignty and security.”

Türkiye once again urged the international community to put pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing aggression in Palestine and the wider region.