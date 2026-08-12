President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday slammed the Israeli government for seeking to erase Palestine from the international community’s agenda by fueling instability and new conflicts in the region, vowing that Türkiye would continue to defend the Palestinian cause on every platform.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara, Erdoğan said Israel’s policies of occupation, forced displacement and seizure of Palestinian land were continuing to intensify in the occupied territories.

“The Netanyahu government’s aim is to remove Palestine from humanity’s common agenda by benefiting from chaos and new conflicts in the region,” Erdoğan said. “Whatever they do, they will not succeed.”

“The more they try to erase it, the more the Palestinian cause will continue to grow in people’s hearts,” he added. “As Türkiye, we will continue to defend the Palestinian cause in the strongest possible manner on every platform.”

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and full geographical integrity.

“We will continue to fight resolutely for the establishment of an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.

Erdoğan said the situation in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem continued to deteriorate, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s "genocidal" government of pursuing unlawful policies “before the eyes of the entire world.”

Citing U.N. figures, Erdoğan said around 3,800 Palestinians had been displaced in 2026 alone due to settler violence, demolitions and evacuations, while nearly 100 Palestinians had been killed.

“The existence of a sovereign Palestinian state is being undermined,” Erdoğan said. “It is impossible to remain indifferent to this.”

Despite attempts at intimidation and displacement, Erdoğan said the Palestinian people remained steadfast, stressing that supporting Palestine was a shared responsibility of humanity, particularly the Muslim world.

Erdoğan said he and Abbas discussed bilateral relations as well as the situation across the occupied Palestinian territories in detail.

The two leaders also reiterated their solidarity against attacks, violations and provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Hebron and elsewhere in the Palestinian territories.

“We strongly oppose provocations aimed at changing the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, our first qibla, and other holy sites,” Erdoğan said.

Turning to Gaza, Erdoğan accused the Israeli government of maintaining an uncompromising and aggressive stance despite international efforts and agreements, contrasting it with what he described as the constructive approach of Palestinians.

“We are facing an Israeli administration that has made deadlock its policy despite all agreements and international efforts,” he said.

Erdoğan said developments had demonstrated which side favored continued conflict and which sought peace, adding that the people of Gaza had clearly shown their desire and determination for peace.

He called for conditions necessary to guarantee security and launch Gaza’s reconstruction to be established without delay.

“The necessary conditions for initiating the reconstruction and rebuilding process in Gaza and ensuring security must be provided as soon as possible,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan also welcomed plans for Palestinian legislative and presidential elections, expressing hope that the process would advance reconciliation and strengthen unity among Palestinians.

Abbas, meanwhile, praised Türkiye’s support for Palestinian rights and said the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement could provide a foundation for greater regional stability and security.

“This agreement is very important. I hope it will be a starting point for ensuring stability and security in the region,” Abbas said.

“I thank President Erdoğan and brotherly Türkiye for their support for our rights and the cause of the Palestinian people,” he added.

Invited by President Erdoğan, Palestinian Authority President Abbas arrived in Ankara on Tuesday.

Thanks to Türkiye’s diplomatic initiatives, the number of leaders and influential figures speaking out against Israel has increased. Ankara continues its efforts to intensify international pressure on Israel while consistently raising the Palestinian cause and Israel’s aggression on every platform.

On Gaza, Türkiye has consistently supported an immediate cease-fire, expanded humanitarian access, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, while remaining among the strongest international critics of Israel’s attacks. Working in close strategic alignment with Doha, Ankara has coordinated joint mediation efforts alongside Qatar and regional partners to enforce a lasting cease-fire, secure uninterrupted humanitarian relief and advance diplomatic channels for a comprehensive regional peace settlement.