The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel’s latest attack targeting journalists in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said Israel’s attacks on TRT journalists are an attempt by Israel to conceal the truth.

“We stand by all journalists who strive to report Israel’s oppression,” the ministry said.

Scores of reporters, including TRT Arabic crew, were injured after an Israeli strike targeted the tent of journalists as it hit Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

TRT Arabi cameraman Mohammad al-Zeineen sustained an eye injury from a piece of shrapnel after the Israeli army targeted a car beside a tent for journalists near Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis. Another TRT journalist was also injured in the attack.