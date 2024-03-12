Relentless Israeli attacks have turned the Gaza Strip into the world's largest cemetery for women and children, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday, as he harshly criticized Tel Aviv for its violent policies usurping the rights of Palestinians.

Speaking at the 15th Traditional Iftar (fast-breaking) Dinner with ambassadors in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said Israel's indiscriminate attacks against Gaza killed over 32,000 Palestinians and made the blockaded enclave the world's biggest cemetery for women and children.

"I am not the only one saying this, but whoever visits the area, says this," the president said.

He noted that Muslims have solemnly welcomed Ramadan due to ongoing tragedies, including the one in Gaza, as he said over 32,000 Palestinians were killed and over 73,000 others were injured in Israeli attacks.

Pointing out to Israel's yearslong oppressive policies, the president said Gaza had been turned into an open-air prison due to Tel Aviv's 17-yearlong blockade.

He also criticized the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it a "homicide squad."

"And today, they will not be able to stop us from calling them oppressors. Israeli officials should be brought to account for Palestinian babies dying due to hunger, rather than attacking us to hide the truth about genocide," he said.

Erdoğan went on to say that Israeli officials, who are responsible for massacring innocent people waiting in line to receive flour and bread, "can have nothing to say against Türkiye" and he added: "No matter what the Israeli government does, it won't be able to conceal the fact that it's a murderous, oppressive, rogue, fascist administration."

Noting that countries need to put more pressure on Israel, Erdoğan said it even has the nerve to threaten countries that call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. He blamed Western countries for "spoiling" Israel to a point where international organizations are also paying the price, besides Palestinian people.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdoğan lambasted Israel and its Western supporters in the face of the Netanyahu administration's reckless attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Türkiye advocates a two-state solution to the issue and is engaged in diplomatic efforts to stop the Israeli aggression that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands in the Gaza Strip.