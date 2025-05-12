Israel’s expansionism "has reached a point where it threatens Syria's stability and security,” said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday, urging an end to Israel's moves.

"We discussed with both of our friends the current problems of Syria, the problems our region is facing and how we can find solutions. There are problems that Syria is facing. We may provide support for these. If we summarize the problems, there is Israeli expansionism. This threatens the stability, security and future of Syria. As regional countries, we think that this must end," Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Syrian and Jordanian counterparts in Ankara.

Following Bashar Assad's overthrow, Israel moved its forces into the U.N.-patrolled demilitarized zone on the Golan and carried out hundreds of strikes against military targets in Syria. The country's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has confirmed that indirect talks with Israel have taken place "to contain the situation."

Fidan also cited terrorism as another problem that Syria is facing.

Türkiye's top diplomat, citing the presence of the YPG/PKK terrorist organization in Syrian territories, said the fact that one-third of Syrian territory is under the occupation of the YPG terrorist group poses a threat to Syria.

Noting that a state-level group involving five countries in the region is fighting Daesh, he pointed out the importance of combating the terrorist group, adding that today's meeting also discussed concrete steps that can be taken and what can be done.

In March, during a news conference in Amman, Jordan, following a meeting of the delegations of Türkiye, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon, the group announced they agreed to launch a joint operation center for cooperation and coordination to fight Daesh. The efforts aim to support existing international steps focused on eradicating the terrorist organization and eliminating the threat it poses to the security of Syria, the region and the world, in addition to dealing with Daesh prisons.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, for his part, said that his country is coordinating with Türkiye, Syria, Arab states and the international community "to end Israel's aggression" on Syrian territory.

"Our position with Türkiye and Syria is united in supporting Syria's security, stability and sovereignty, and in working together to confront all challenges," Safadi said.

The top diplomat said his discussions with the Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers took up mechanisms "to counter Daesh and all forms of terrorism, as terrorism is a threat to us all."