Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Friday condemned Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories as the main source of instability in the Middle East and beyond, warning that Israeli policies have fueled a global sense of injustice and demanding urgent implementation of a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state

In a joint statement issued after the R4 foreign ministers' meeting, the four countries said Israeli policies had fueled instability beyond the Middle East and deepened perceptions of injustice worldwide, according to Saudi Arabia's SPA news agency.

The ministers reaffirmed their support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, stressing the urgency of implementing a two-state solution to achieve lasting peace.

The statement followed a series of diplomatic meetings hosted by Türkiye, bringing together regional and European powers to address escalating conflicts and security challenges across the Middle East and Europe.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye had hosted representatives from eight countries in Istanbul for the R4 and expanded R4+E3 meetings, which also included Britain, Germany, France and Italy.

In a statement shared on social media, Fidan said the discussions focused on interconnected crises affecting the Middle East and Europe, highlighting the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts.

He said participating countries agreed that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, guided by the principle of regional ownership.

Fidan emphasized that Türkiye would continue taking responsibility for addressing regional challenges, drawing on its strategic position between Europe and the Middle East.

He also expressed hope that the diplomatic initiative would become a sustained platform for cooperation rather than a one-time gathering.

"We hope this initiative, which we have spearheaded, will gain continuity and contribute to peace and stability in our region and beyond," Fidan said.

"With our central position between the two regions, Türkiye will continue to assume responsibility for resolving regional issues," he added.

The meetings underscored Ankara's efforts to strengthen diplomatic coordination between regional and European partners while promoting political solutions to conflicts affecting both regions.