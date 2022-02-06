Israeli President Isaac Herzog called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday to wish him and first lady Emine Erdoğan a speedy recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement by the presidency, Erdoğan thanked Herzog and the two leaders discussed holding a meeting soon.

Erdoğan said Sunday that both he and the first lady are experiencing no negative effects after testing positive for COVID-19, adding that they are continuing their work in isolation at their Istanbul home.

In January Erdoğan said the Israeli president would pay an official visit to Turkey in February.

Ties between Turkey and Israel froze over after the death of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla carrying aid for the Gaza Strip in 2010.

In recent months, however, the two countries have been working on a rapprochement, with Erdoğan, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, holding telephone talks with Herzog and other Israeli leaders.