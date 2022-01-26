Israeli President Isaac Herzog will visit Turkey in early February, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a televised interview late Wednesday.

Diplomatic discussions between Tel Aviv and Ankara are ongoing and Herzog's February visit could "open a new page in Turkish-Israeli relations," said Erdoğan.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also has a positive approach,” he added, highlighting the Israeli government’s willingness to fully normalize relations with Turkey.

The president also touched upon the tensions in the Middle East and the two countries cooperating in the field of energy.

“We previously had some progress in the transport of Israeli gas to Europe through Turkey,” President Erdoğan said.

“We, politicians, exist to maintain peace, not war,” Erdoğan stated, stressing that Turkey will use energy “as a tool for peace” if possible.