Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Thursday met with members of the Jewish community in Istanbul.

Herzog visited the Neve Shalom Synagogue in Beyoğlu with his wife Michal Herzog and attended a ceremony there.

Herzog, who entered the synagogue at around 11:30 a.m., stayed inside for about an hour and a half. Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Misbah Demircan accompanied Herzog during his visit.

Having completed his visit to Istanbul, the president of Israel then departed for the airport to go to Antalya.

Herzog arrived in Turkey Wednesday to meet his counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the first visit by an Israeli head of state since 2007, as the countries seek to mend fractured ties.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett described Herzog's visit to Turkey on Wednesday as an "exciting moment."