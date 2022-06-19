Israel has thanked Turkey for the country's efforts to fight terrorism, the Communications Directorate in the capital Ankara said Sunday.

The Directorate added that the Israeli president Isaac Herzog expressed his thanks in a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier in the day. They also discussed Turkey-Israel relations and regional matters.

The two leaders “agreed on maintaining cooperation for peace and stability as well as dialogue in the two countries' relations and regional matters, including security and the fight against terrorism,” the Directorate said in a statement.

The call comes on the back of warnings and counterwarnings issued by the two countries over potential threats to Israeli lives in Turkey and Istanbul, in particular.

Earlier on June 13, Israel urged its citizens to avoid Istanbul or to return home if already there, sharpening a May 30 advisory against travel to Turkey because of what it said was a threat of Iranian attempts to kill or abduct vacationing Israelis.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had said a "huge effort" by Israel's security forces had saved "Israeli lives in recent weeks" and thanked the Turkish government for its contribution.

Turkey, however, dismissed the Israeli warning, saying the country was safe to travel to.

The Foreign Ministry issued an indirect response that did not mention Israel, instead noting "some countries" had issued travel warnings.

Turkey "is a safe country and continues to fight against terrorism," the ministry said in a statement.

Lapid to visit Turkey

In a separate development, Turkey's Foreign Ministry confirmed Sunday that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit Ankara on June 23.

Lapid will attend a series of meetings on bilateral relations and other regional issues during his visit.

Turkey and Israel are also expected to discuss the mutual appointment of ambassadors.

Recovering relations

Israel and Turkey are working to reset relations after years of strained ties.

As part of the reapproach, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu toured Israel earlier last month, the first official visit of the country by a Turkish foreign minister in 15 years.

During the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu said that Turkey and Israel demonstrated a "common will" to improve relations in every field.

"Even though there were difficult days, we decided to continue our relations," he said.

Earlier in March, Herzog visited Ankara and met with President Erdoğan.