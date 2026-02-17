Israel’s recognition of Somaliland would benefit neither Somaliland nor the Horn of Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, reiterating concerns over the possible regional implications of such a move.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Erdoğan said Türkiye stands with the people of Africa on the basis of equal partnership and that Türkiye does not want to see new conflicts added to the suffering the Horn of Africa has already endured, emphasizing that regional problems should be resolved by regional actors and warning that Israel’s potential recognition of Somaliland would benefit neither Somaliland nor the Horn of Africa.

“As Türkiye, we never want new conflicts and suffering to be added to what the region has already endured,” Erdoğan said.

“We believe that solutions to regional problems should be developed by the countries of the region themselves and that the Horn of Africa must not be turned into a field of struggle for foreign powers. In this regard, I want to reiterate that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland would benefit neither Somaliland nor the Horn of Africa.”

Erdoğan expressed satisfaction at visiting Ethiopia again after more than a decade and thanked Prime Minister Ahmed and Ethiopian authorities for their hospitality.

Noting that Türkiye opened its oldest embassy in sub-Saharan Africa in Addis Ababa in 1926, Erdoğan said the centennial anniversary of the mission’s establishment, coinciding with his visit, was a source of pride.

During meetings with Ethiopian officials, the two sides discussed cooperation in trade, investment, energy, mining, agriculture, communications and education, as well as ways to reach a bilateral trade volume target of $1 billion.

“We are pleased to be the second-largest investor in Ethiopia,” Erdoğan said, noting that more than 200 Turkish companies have invested approximately $2.5 billion in the country, providing employment to nearly 20,000 Ethiopians.

Turkish contracting firms have undertaken 15 projects in Ethiopia worth $2.6 billion, including railway transportation, factories, tourism facilities and energy transmission lines, he added, expressing hope that these investments would continue to grow.

Erdoğan underlined Ethiopia’s cultural and historical importance, particularly in terms of Islamic heritage, pointing to the Nejashi Tomb and Mosque – regarded as the first Muslim settlement in Africa – whose restoration was supported by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

He said Türkiye would continue to build cultural bridges through TIKA and the Maarif Foundation, stressing that Ankara stands with the people of the region “on the basis of equal partnership and mutual understanding.”

Congratulating Prime Minister Ahmed for his efforts toward Ethiopia’s political, social and economic transformation, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of Ethiopia’s deep-rooted state tradition and governance at a time when global attention is focused on the Horn of Africa. He emphasized Ethiopia’s respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Erdoğan also recalled Türkiye’s mediation efforts between Ethiopia and Somalia under the Ankara Process and thanked both sides for their constructive approach.

“With stability, we see no obstacle to the Horn of Africa becoming a center of economic opportunity,” he said, expressing hope that his visit would contribute to peace and stability in the region.

The president also noted that Türkiye will host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP) in November and said cooperation with Ethiopia, which will host the following year’s meeting, would continue.

Following bilateral and interdelegation talks at the National Palace, Erdoğan and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed oversaw the signing of several agreements.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos signed the minutes of the 9th Türkiye-Ethiopia Joint Economic Commission Meeting.

A memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation between Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Water and Energy was also signed by Bayraktar and Ethiopian Water and Energy Minister Habtamu Itefa.